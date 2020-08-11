CA's coronavirus 'data reporting errors were completely preventable,' expert says

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a quarter million of California's COVID-19 cases were under reported due to what the state refers as a "technical glitch," but cyber security experts warn the mistakes were preventable."I accepted her resignation. We are all accountable on our respectable levels for what happens underneath us," said Gov. Gavin Newsom about the abrupt resignation of top health official Dr. Sonia Angell.ABC7 asked the governor's office if the data reporting errors were tied to the resignation. But, we have yet to hear back."I'm governor, the buck stops with me. You want accountability? It's with the governor," Newsom said after being asked during Monday's press conference.Here's what we do know. There were two big mistakes.First, the state didn't have adequate capacity to monitor the influx of data. Second, the state failed to renew a certificate, which is a standard routine practice needed in order to receive data from commercial labs.The state referred the issue as a 'technical glitch.'"This was not a glitch, this was no glitch," said Jeff Hudson, the CEO of cyber security firm, Venafi, that specializes on data collection."The human error in this case was there, wasn't enough attention paid to the machines to prevent this from happening," Hudson said.Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Secretary, announced the state managed to quadruple monitoring capacity over the weekend. According to Hudson, this means there will be four times as many certificated needed to be renewed."The state needs to have a system designed for this purpose," Ghaly said. "To make sure these machines certificates don't expire and they are automatically renewed."ABC7 has reached out to several members of the governor's task force to see if and how Silicon Valley companies are assisting with the issues.