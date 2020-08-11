CA's coronavirus 'data reporting errors were completely preventable,' expert says

"I accepted her resignation. We are all accountable on our respectable levels for what happens underneath us," said Gov. Gavin Newsom about the abrupt resignation of top health official Dr. Sonia Angell.
RELATED: COVID-19 data glitch resulted in 300,000 unprocessed records, California health secretary says
ABC7 asked the governor's office if the data reporting errors were tied to the resignation. But, we have yet to hear back.
"I'm governor, the buck stops with me. You want accountability? It's with the governor," Newsom said after being asked during Monday's press conference.
Here's what we do know. There were two big mistakes.
First, the state didn't have adequate capacity to monitor the influx of data. Second, the state failed to renew a certificate, which is a standard routine practice needed in order to receive data from commercial labs.
The state referred the issue as a 'technical glitch.'
RELATED: Technical issue leads to CA under-reporting COVID-19 cases
"This was not a glitch, this was no glitch," said Jeff Hudson, the CEO of cyber security firm, Venafi, that specializes on data collection.
"The human error in this case was there, wasn't enough attention paid to the machines to prevent this from happening," Hudson said.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Secretary, announced the state managed to quadruple monitoring capacity over the weekend. According to Hudson, this means there will be four times as many certificated needed to be renewed.
"The state needs to have a system designed for this purpose," Ghaly said. "To make sure these machines certificates don't expire and they are automatically renewed."
ABC7 has reached out to several members of the governor's task force to see if and how Silicon Valley companies are assisting with the issues.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic