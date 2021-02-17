DMV

California DMV sends woman Real ID card with photo of her wearing mask

A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.
A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.

The Department of Motor Vehicles issued the license with a picture of Lesly Pilgrim wearing her face mask.

"I knew the picture was not going to be good because license pictures are never good. But I did not expect the picture to be with my mask on," Pilgrim said.

Pilgrim said the day she went to the DMV for the photo, workers at the officers were very strict.

She recalled not wanting to risk taking off her mask without explicit instructions for fear she'd be sent to the back of the line.

When it was her turn to take her picture, the DMV employee took two photos, one of her still wearing the mask and a second picture without it.

A spokesperson with the DMV said in this instance there was an oversight. The agency is now investigating how this may have happened.

While the woman's Real ID is technically valid, the department would issue her a new one showing a photo without her mask.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentocaliforniadmvface maskreal idsacramentocalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
License plate rejected by DMV gets 2nd chance
Seniors can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: REAL ID deadline extended, Anthem data breach settlement
All CA DMV locations to close early for next 3 days to conserve energy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Thousands don't show up for vaccine appts. in Santa Clara Co.
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
COVID-19 updates: 2,891 vaccines distributed on 1st day at Coliseum site
Morgan Hill leaders grapple with rising COVID-19 case rate
Former inmate graduates with honors from CSULB
OPD chief urges Chinatown residents not to arm themselves
Show More
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
How does recalling a CA governor actually work? Here's the process
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Here's what it's like getting a vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
More TOP STORIES News