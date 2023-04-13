Only 8% of California remains in drought conditions, new data shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More good news for California when it comes to the latest drought montior numbers.
Thursday's latest drought monitor shows only 8% of the state is in drought conditions.
This is down from 25% last week and down from an incredible 99% of the state at the start of the water year on October 1st.
The biggest gains were made across the Inland Empire in Southern California.
A lot of the improvement is due to our record snow pack and a very wet March across California.
