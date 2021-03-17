drought

Dry winter could lead to serious drought, reservoir agencies taking steps

By
MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- This has been a beautiful Bay Area winter for all of us, except those in the business of collecting rainfall and filling reservoirs.

They have drought concerns, which means we all do. In the North Bay and elsewhere, some reservoirs that should be full at this time of year look like mud bowls instead.

In Marin County, which relies on seven reservoirs for 80% of its water, the Water District board will meet Tuesday night and discuss possible restrictions, the first in decades.

RELATED: More than half of CA in 'severe' drought mode, 31% in 'extreme,' including parts of North Bay

In the South Bay, the Santa Clara Valley Water District held a press conference Tuesday asking residents to step up their conservation

To the north in Sonoma County, water agency officials talked about this being California's driest period since before the 1976-1977 megadrought.

Put all of these factors together; it means pray for rain, or do a dance and hope for a "Miracle March."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermarinenvironmentwinterrainwinter weatherbeat the droughtdrought
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
More than half of CA in 'severe' drought mode
January storms help improve Bay Area drought conditions
Nearly 2 years' worth of rainfall possible for parts of SoCal
Rain moves out, warm weather moves in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
Suspect arrested in latest attack on an Asian American in SF
Study examines how sleep, stress impact COVID vaccine response
Here's how Bay Area small businesses found success during COVID
EDD misclassifies woman struggling to get benefits for 15 months
Having trouble getting a vaccine appointment? Here's why
8 dead in GA spa shootings, suspect says crime not racially motivated
Show More
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
Dr. Cody reflects on response to COVID-19 one year later
11 CA counties change tiers
COVID-19 updates: San Mateo Co. moves into orange tier
Patty or Paddy? What to know about St. Patrick's Day
More TOP STORIES News