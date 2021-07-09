California Earthquake: Video shows massive boulders scattered on NorCal highway after quake

In the video you can see cars weaving through lanes to avoid the large rocks in the road.
RELATED: CA quake: Several earthquakes centered near California-Nevada border felt across SF Bay Area
The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck south of Lake Tahoe just before 4 p.m., near the California-Nevada border.
Since the quake, there have been at least 40 aftershocks.
The quake was felt widely across Northern California and the Bay Area.
After the earthquake, Caltrans said it was detouring drivers on Highway 395 to State Route 182 near Bridgeport because of the fallen rocks.
UPDATE: Caltrans is detouring traffic on U.S. 395 to State Route 182 in Bridgeport. Maintenance Crews are working to remove the fallen rocks, but there is no ETO for 395 at this time. https://t.co/FRrpx1kuYn— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) July 8, 2021
Around 5:20 p.m., Highway 395 was back open from Bridgeport to the Nevada state line, the agency said.
Caltrans confirmed it responded to "several" rockslides Thursday night in northern Mono County due to the earthquake.
VIDEO: Lake Tahoe resident describes 'roller' wave on lake as earthquake hit
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAP: Significant San Francisco Bay Area fault lines and strong earthquakes
- Most powerful earthquakes in California history above 7.0 magnitude
- Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
- What is an earthquake? This is what happens when the ground starts to shake
- California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the danger we live with every day
- From the Archives: ABC7's Peabody Award winning coverage of 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake
- PHOTOS: The Loma Prieta Earthquake
- What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
- Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources
- Pet preparedness: How to keep your furry babies safe during a disaster or emergency
- A look into ShakeAlert warning system after 6.0 NorCal quake notification rattles Bay Area
- Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources
- ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake