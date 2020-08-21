4 dead in LNU Lightning Complex Fire, 215,000 acres scorched, CAL FIRE says

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 215,000 acres and has claimed the lives of four Bay Area residents, CAL FIRE said late Thursday night. Three people in Napa County have died and one person in Solano County has died. The fire remains at zero percent containment.The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is made up of several fires in Napa, Lake, Sonoma and Solano counties.Three of the Bay Area residents who died in the fire are from Napa County.The other victim is from Solano County.The victim was found while officials were assessing fire damage in the English Hills area near Pleasants Valley Road.The man was found on a burned road, the Solano County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC.His identity has not been released.The fire has destroyed a total of 480 structures and has damaged 125 others.More than 30,000 structures remain threatened by wildfire.