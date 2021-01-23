'More power to him': Suisun City restaurant remains open, could face charges for defying state orders

It is certainly busy, and hardly a haven for the mask-wearing multitudes.
"Go in at your own risk," said Linda Bralier, a frequent customer.
"We shouldn't live in a nanny state. If you are that afraid of COVID-19, go home," she said.
Inside, we found a lunchtime crowd packed shoulder-to-shoulder in clear violation of state and Solano County's coronavirus pandemic guidelines.
"More power to him," continued Bralier.
Owner Ned Ayyoub declined multiple requests for an on-camera interview. He did say he is just trying to stay in business, and referred ABC7 to a lawyer, who never did get in touch.
Ayyoub cites constitutional rights. A statement hangs on the darkened window just below his red neon 'open' sign.
"I have no problem with it whatsoever," said another customer who preferred to not give his name. "I had the virus already and you know what? No one here has caught it."
Others, however, do have problems with Maverick Barbecue. Most restaurant owners in the Heritage Park Shopping Center preferred to not talk on camera because they didn't want to make trouble. The owner of a Thai restaurant did, reluctantly.
"Everyone has to cut back and struggle and it does not help that they are running business as usual," said the woman named Lisa. She described cutbacks, too many take-outs, and a business scrapping for every penny while a few yards away, the restaurant and bar at Maverick siphons customers.
"I feel they need to be fined or closed down. I need help. I don't know what to do," Lisa said.
Later, Solano County told us it enforces COVID-19 codes with warnings only. Maverick has had at least three of them.
Late today, the State's Department of Alcohol Beverage Control confirmed it has observed violations at Maverick and will be contacting the Solano County District Attorney's Office.
Meantime, Maverick remains open and busy.
