California part of 27 states with mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving in Washington, DC

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're planning a trip to Washington, DC from California or other coronavirus hotspots, officials say you will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days due to the pandemic."High-risk states are states where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office announced Monday.The order which will remain effect until at least August 10, impacts people traveling for non-essential activities.Officials say individuals will be "required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing."California has reported 453,659 coronavirus cases and 8,416 deaths as of July 27.