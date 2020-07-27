Coronavirus California

California part of 27 states with mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving in Washington, DC

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're planning a trip to Washington, DC from California or other coronavirus hotspots, officials say you will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days due to the pandemic.

"High-risk states are states where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office announced Monday.

The order which will remain effect until at least August 10, impacts people traveling for non-essential activities.

Officials say individuals will be "required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing."

California has reported 453,659 coronavirus cases and 8,416 deaths as of July 27.

Here's a full list of high-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • Alabama
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin


