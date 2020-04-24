Coronavirus data: How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states

An interactive graph created by ABC7 News shows how the number of COVID-19 cases in the Golden State compares to other states that have seen large outbreaks.
INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How the coronavirus crisis spun out of control in New York and not in California
While New York and California, two of the largest states in the country, have some of the most known COVID-19 cases in raw numbers, the picture looks different when broken down per capita. As seen in the graph, smaller states like Connecticut, Massachusetts and Louisiana have far more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
California has more than 35,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but only about 85 per 100,000. That's less than 0.01% of the population.
RELATED: When will California reopen? Here's when researchers project California can start to lift restrictions
Connecticut only has around 22,000 confirmed cases, but it represents a much larger proportion of the population -- about 0.6%.
New York has the most cases of any state, as well as the most cases per capita. The CDC reported more than 250,000 known cases in the state of New York, as of Friday. Approximately 1.3% of New York state residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
