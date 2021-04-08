Health officials warn to 'keep guard up' as California moves closer to fully reopening

"We're going to stand together and we're going to do something fantastic and great here," said Rodney Baca, who together with his wife Madeline, opened The Shop by Chef Baca on Fountain Alley two weeks ago.
RELATED: 2 vaccines in use will be effective against variant of COVID-19 identified in California, Duke finds
California's reopening is contingent on sufficient vaccine supply and if hospitalizations are stable and low. But with the two-month warning, businesses can better anticipate their needs for future staffing.
"It's so much more helpful to know that there's kind of a goal post that hopefully won't move this time and we can now put a plan in place," said Randy Musterer, owner of Sushi Confidential near San Pedro Square.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces plan to fully reopen California on June 15
Counties will have the ultimate authority over whether to impose stricter regulations at the local level. Santa Clara County recently said it would align itself with the state regulations but offered a word of caution.
"Just because everything may be open doesn't mean that everything is now safe, so it just means that we need to keep our guard up, and that if we do participate in any activities that we just don't feel that comfortable in, that we either don't do them, or make you've got your mask on and you're social distancing," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County COVID-19 vaccine and testing officer.
Some health experts believe the reopening is happening too soon, but say they're not going to second guess the governor.
RELATED: Only 1 Bay Area county left out of orange tier: What went wrong?
"The vaccines are very safe and very effective, but they're not 100% effective," said Dr. Dean Winslow, an infectious disease expert at Stanford School of Medicine, who was recently appointed to serve as a senior advisor at the CDC. "I think that it would still give me a little pause I think to particularly go to a crowded bar, or an indoor concert, or even a restaurant if it's at full capacity."
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic