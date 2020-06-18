Woman gets EDD letters awarding, denying benefits in the same day

The state's EDD wasn't ready for this. It's now looking to hire nearly 5,000 workers to help with a backlog. What's not helping? The confusing rules for getting benefits under a pandemic.
RELATED: California unemployment questions? EDD expert answers questions on benefits, job opportunities
We told you about James Pacheco of Richmond: "I made no less than 50, 75 calls, two o'clock in the morning, 5 o'clock," he told us.
And Alicia Oreabella of Martinez: "The amount of tears that were shed, and sleepless nights -- we're never gonna get past that," she told us.
Both suddenly jobless, both hitting brick walls at the EDD...like many others.
Karin Melampy of Santa Clara was laid off from her job in April due to the pandemic but heard nothing from the EDD for weeks.
"I'd call, call, call and I was using speed dial day after day after day, for hours on end and still not able to get through," she said.
And then, it happened. Twice.
"I thought, great, we finally got an answer," Melampy recalled.
Melampy received not one, but two letters the same day from the EDD.
RELATED: California extending unemployment benefits: Here's who qualifies and how it works
She opened the first one. Good news! It says "notice of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance award." $167 per week. And that could go up. "Great -- it's a little, but it'll help a little bit," Melampy said.
Then she opened that second letter -- and her joy evaporated.
"It says you do not qualify for federal PUA benefits...So one letter says I'm receiving it, the other letter says I'm not," said Melampy.
Melampy wasn't sure which letter to believe. The one apparently saying she will get benefits, or the one saying she will not.
"I wanted clarification but the thing is, I was unsuccessful in reaching them. I call and call and call and you can't get through," she said. "I'm hoping by speaking to 7 On Your Side you can help me out."
RELATED: California PUA: Self-employed, freelance and gig economy workers can apply for unemployment benefits starting today
We contacted EDD and it gave us the verdict. Turns out, the bad news prevails. A spokesperson said that the notice of award isn't really an award. It only states what she could get if she were eligible. And that second letter says she's not.
The EDD's Loree Levy acknowledged in an email, "It can be very confusing."
"Well then make it not so confusing!" said Melampy. "It shouldn't be so confusing and so dramatic. It should be crystal clear. You lose your job, you apply for EDD, you should get it."
Melampy filed an appeal and now even more puzzling, the EDD website says she was paid benefits. Twice. However, Melampy has actually not received any money. We'll follow up to see if she ever does.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions