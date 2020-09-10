Weather

NOAA Satellite images show thick smoke drifting from Oregon into San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are getting a new perspective of the wildfires raging around the region and the visible impact to the Bay Area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared satellite images of thick smoke over California this week.


They show the smoke drifting from Oregon, heading south into California and through the San Francisco Bay Area over a two day period, starting on Sept. 9.

The NOAA also shared Thursday's view of the large smoke layer along the U.S. Pacific Coast.


RELATED: Orange, smoky skies and Bay Area air quality may not improve for days

Smoke and ash from multiple fires have contributed to a strange orange glow in the Bay Area and poor air quality.

BEFORE AND AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 captures transition to orange SF skies
The apocalyptic orange skies in the Bay Area on Wednesday were pretty unexpected, even though we have been experiencing smoky skies for weeks. Check out this before-and-after video captured by DRONEVIEW7, which shows the shocking difference.



A Spare the Air alert is in effect in the Bay Area through at least Friday, September 11.

RELATED: Spare the Air Alert in effect for Bay Area through Friday

Track air quality levels where you live with the interactive map below.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

When a Spare the Air Alert is called, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower. Residents are encouraged to reduce air pollution every day by rethinking their commute and avoiding driving alone.

Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

