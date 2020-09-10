NOAA Satellite images show thick smoke drifting from Oregon into San Francisco Bay Area

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared satellite images of thick smoke over California this week.
On Sept. 8, 2020, the #GOESWest 🛰️ focused in on the #OregonFires and #CaliforniaFires. We can not only see all the smoke they produce, but by combining Fire Temperature RGB with this GeoColor imagery, we can see the reddish glow of the hot spots where they originate. pic.twitter.com/RIBB5gOELf— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 9, 2020
They show the smoke drifting from Oregon, heading south into California and through the San Francisco Bay Area over a two day period, starting on Sept. 9.
The NOAA also shared Thursday's view of the large smoke layer along the U.S. Pacific Coast.
Today's view of the large smoke layer along the U.S. Pacific Coast. pic.twitter.com/MfdFgymrFL— CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) September 10, 2020
Smoke and ash from multiple fires have contributed to a strange orange glow in the Bay Area and poor air quality.
A Spare the Air alert is in effect in the Bay Area through at least Friday, September 11.
Track air quality levels where you live with the interactive map below.
When a Spare the Air Alert is called, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower. Residents are encouraged to reduce air pollution every day by rethinking their commute and avoiding driving alone.
Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
