Here's why the sky looks so orange, even though Bay Area air quality isn't terrible

From Oakland to Point Reyes, smoke enveloped the Bay Area as fires scorched Northern California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The sky over the Bay Area looked apocalyptic once again Wednesday morning, even though air quality in San Francisco, the Peninsula, South Bay, North Bay and much of the East Bay was relatively good. We have the wind to blame for those smoky skies -- and lack of a smoky smell -- says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.Take a look at the dramatic photos of orange skies all across the Bay Area.The smoke we're seeing above the Bay Area isn't actually from the CZU, LNU or SCU Lightning Complex fires. It's from the August Complex Fire near Mendocino National Forest. Prior to this week, the winds have been blowing that smoke away from us.With a Red Flag Warning in effect Tuesday, that's all changed."We have winds above 1,000 feet that are racing over 50 mph in spots," says Tuma. "But near the surface, the winds are really calm."The strong winds are actually keeping the smoke suspended and not allowing it to reach the ground."That's why the sun appears orange, the sky looks a hazy yellow, but you may not smell smoke when you step outside."Starting Wednesday, that wind might weaken and then that would allow the smoke to hit the surface instead of being suspended."For folks without air conditioning trying to air out their house in the first half of Tuesday, Tuma says to keep an eye on the Air Quality Index. If the number is in the healthy or moderate range, open your windows sooner rather than later.Our air quality tends to worsen in the afternoon, which is unfortunately also when our temperatures peak, so open the windows now if you can in case the AQI worsens."When you start to smell the smoke, that's typically when your air quality is already pretty bad," explains Tuma. "So at that point you really have to take precautions."