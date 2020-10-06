'It's stressful being gone': Calistoga residents return home after Glass Fire evacuations

By Cornell Barnard
CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuation orders have been lifted for the town of Calistoga, allowing folks to return. But the Glass Fire still poses a threat to others living in Northeastern Napa County.

The kitchen staff at the Hydro Grill in Calistoga were cooking again Monday after a long week of being shut down. Calistoga was evacuated a week ago due to the approaching fire.

"It's stressful being gone," said Hydro Grill owner Gayle Keller.

RELATED: Santa Rosa residents settle back in, notice area is getting better at wildfire response

Keller says this homecoming is bittersweet because so many in the valley have lost everything.

"We're happy to be back, we have a house and a business and so many people don't, it breaks my heart," said Keller.

The town is slowly repopulating, coming back to life.

Jacapo Parisi showed us where he spotted flames last week, he's happy to find his home just as he left it.

"We're happy to see our small town safe, thanks to firefighters doing a hard job the whole week," said Parisi.

WATCH: Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
EMBED More News Videos

As residents return to see what remains, there are some very specific safety precautions to keep in mind.



Meanwhile, northeast of Calistoga, the Glass Fire was possibly making its last standoff Highway 29.

CAL FIRE choppers were dousing hot spots as the fire pushed towards Lake County fueled by dry brush.

Evacuation orders are still holding here but homeowner Xitalaly Vazquez has decided to stay.

"It looks like things are better but still burning to the east, still in danger," Vasquez said.

RELATED: Some Glass Fire evacuation orders downgraded to warnings, North Bay residents anxious to return home

But cooler weather conditions this week soon help firefighters.

"With a high degree of confidence, we've seen the worst part of this fire," said Tom Bird, CAL FIRE incident Meteorologist.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napa countyevacuationwildfirecal firesonoma countyglass fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump's tweet, hospital release sparks shock & confusion
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Evidence shows children can efficiently transmit COVID-19, CDC says
3M Californians to receive unemployment after weeks-long EDD reset ends
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Live updates: Glass Fire burns 65,580 acres, 30% contained
Alameda Co. DA re-opens investigation into Oscar Grant's death
Show More
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Newsom announces CA Supreme Court nominee
Residents notice Santa Rosa's wildfire response is improving
Man killed by police officer in Wolfe City was trying to help
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
More TOP STORIES News