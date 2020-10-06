'It's stressful being gone': Calistoga residents return home after Glass Fire evacuations

The kitchen staff at the Hydro Grill in Calistoga were cooking again Monday after a long week of being shut down. Calistoga was evacuated a week ago due to the approaching fire.
"It's stressful being gone," said Hydro Grill owner Gayle Keller.
Keller says this homecoming is bittersweet because so many in the valley have lost everything.
"We're happy to be back, we have a house and a business and so many people don't, it breaks my heart," said Keller.
The town is slowly repopulating, coming back to life.
Jacapo Parisi showed us where he spotted flames last week, he's happy to find his home just as he left it.
"We're happy to see our small town safe, thanks to firefighters doing a hard job the whole week," said Parisi.
Meanwhile, northeast of Calistoga, the Glass Fire was possibly making its last standoff Highway 29.
CAL FIRE choppers were dousing hot spots as the fire pushed towards Lake County fueled by dry brush.
Evacuation orders are still holding here but homeowner Xitalaly Vazquez has decided to stay.
"It looks like things are better but still burning to the east, still in danger," Vasquez said.
But cooler weather conditions this week soon help firefighters.
"With a high degree of confidence, we've seen the worst part of this fire," said Tom Bird, CAL FIRE incident Meteorologist.
