Caltrain involved in fiery crash with truck in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Caltrain has been involved in a fiery crash near San Felipe and Huntington Avenue in San Bruno.Southbound train 506 departed San Francisco at 10:14 a.m. and struck on-track equipment just after 10:38 a.m.There was one serious injury, five moderate injuries and seven minor injuries among Caltrain employees and passengers, according to San Bruno Fire Chief Ari Delay.Firefighters responded and have put out the fire. Trains are currently being held on both tracks.SamTrans and BART are offering mutual aid for affected riders.There is no estimate for when Caltrain service will be fully restored.