Despite major pandemic challenges, BART hopeful as 'weekday ridership has been growing every day'

Following a dip in ridership once Omicron surged, we are now trending up. We passed 100k yesterday (102,320) for this first time since December 20, 2021. That is 25% pre-pandemic. Our highest weekday ridership since the pandemic remains at 125,488 on 12/8.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART ridership has declined during the pandemic and the post-pandemic projections are not looking much better. The BART Board of Directors will be presented with those numbers today Ridership dipped last month due to the omicron surge . BART tweeted last week that ridership is now trending up compared to December 20, 2021. But that is still 25% of the pre-pandemic level. According to meeting materials , ridership is projected to go up to about 60 percent of the pre-pandemic level in 2024.BART's recovery is going much slower than rail services in cities like New York and Boston."The Bay Area is the breadbasket of technology and I think for many individuals, they've been able to effectively work from home," said BART Board of Director Bevan Dufty during ABC7's 7a.m. newscast."But I would say to you that BART's ridership has really evolved. Right now, a lot of our ridership are necessity workers, frontline workers.There are more African-American and Latino riders and some of the stations like Fruitvale and Coliseum are among the top stations right now.But prior to the pandemic, we were really losing riders on evenings and weekends, and now we're seeing that coming back. So I think our projections are thoughtful and conservative, but hopefully we can take some more favorable turns."Dufty admits the past two and a half years have been difficult due to the pandemic and pointed out some positives."Over the past two weeks, our weekday ridership has been growing every day. And I think that reflects the fact that hopefully, there's another turn in this pandemic and hopefully, we will see more individuals able to go back to work. What we're really focused on is welcoming back our riders."He said Monday they'll start Sunday service until midnight so every night of the week, they will have train service up until midnight. He also said the weekend ridership has grown consistently.BART is working on a few initiatives, such as providing cleaner stations and trains, and reducing crime with new ambassadors and crisis intervention specialists.