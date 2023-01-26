1 shot, multiple suspects at-large after armed robbery outside camera store in Campbell

One person was shot and multiple suspects remain at large following an armed robbery and shooting outside San Jose Camera and Video in Campbell.

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was shot and multiple suspects remain at large following an armed robbery and shooting outside San Jose Camera and Video on South Winchester Boulevard in Campbell on Wednesday.

Campbell police said it happened just before 11 a.m.

Outside the family-owned shop, camera cases, equipment, and evidence markers were scattered about. The lot surrounding the camera store became a crime scene for much of the day.

Nearby, Kathy Martinek was at work and heard rapid bangs - noise she initially thought may have been firecrackers for Lunar New Year.

"Come to find out there were gunshots, right here," she said, as she motioned toward the camera store. "Yards from our building."

Martinek recalled hearing up to five gunshots. Campbell PD confirmed one person was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Scanner audio from Broadcastify alerted, "Gunshot wound to the abdomen."

Police aren't sharing whether the victim is an employee or a customer, and they're not yet giving details about their condition.

Wednesday afternoon, police dogs worked the scene and parked vehicles showed bullet holes and shattered windows.

Martinek said after hearing the gunfire, she estimates all the action lasted seconds.

"It looked like one of the workers at San Jose Camera, on his phone, and like frantic and scared," Martinek described. "And then I saw two cars just take off really fast."

She isn't sure whether the vehicles that left the scene carried the suspects or concerned customers who may have been racing away from the gunfire.

Campbell PD said multiple suspects remain at large. Details surrounding the crime are eerily similar to others ABC7 News has covered around the Bay Area.

In November, nearly $180,000 in merchandise was stolen from a camera shop in a robbery near San Francisco's Union Square. Surveillance from the area showed four people get out of a gray sedan near Bush and Grant Streets.

Then earlier this month, there was another robbery at a high-end camera store in Pleasant Hill. The incident also involved a group of suspects.

Campbell PD said it's too early to speculate whether Wednesday's robbery is connected, or whether it's part of a growing crime trend.

A customer who arrived at the closed camera store told ABC7 News, "This is scary! Which means they target the people come here and buy stuff. Poor them, I mean the business will be- you know, you cannot afford to have a police standing here and watching all the customers."

Although the owners declined to comment, they did put up a note alerting customers to the armed robbery. They wrote, for the mental well-being of staff, they won't be reopening until Jan. 30.

