WATCH AT 3PM: Police to give excavation update after buried car discovered in Atherton backyard

Officials will give an update on how the excavation work is going so far on the property around 3 p.m.

ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators Friday are methodically unearthing a car found buried in the backyard of a multi million-dollar gated home on Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton.

Police say that despite searching for a little more than 13 hours on Thursday, no human remains have been found.

However, the search is continuing into its second day. All morning long on Friday, police and other construction crews have come and gone from the home where the car was first discovered.

The San Mateo Crime Lab is on the scene, as police are still treating this as a suspicious circumstance.

Atherton police say investiagtors and excavation crews didn't go home until 10 p.m. Thursday and decided to come back when it was daylight.

It was originally called in by the property's landscapers and crime scene techs and cadaver dogs were immediately called to the scene.

Police say the dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains, which is why crews are back on the scene again.

"The vehicle was possibly buried somewhere in the 1990s and was buried approximately 4 to 5 feet into the ground," said Commander Dan Larsen. "There were unused bags of concrete throughout the vehicle, but they were still in bags."

An important distinction to make is that police say the vehicle was buried before the current homeowners took possession of the house. But they say these homeowners are cooperating with the investigation, although they did not want to talk to ABC7 News.

