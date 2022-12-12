Pedestrian hit and killed following 2-car crash on San Mateo bridge, CHP says

A person who was walking on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has died after a two-car crash Saturday night, CHP says.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A person who was walking on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has died after a two-car crash that happened on Saturday night, CHP says.

It happened along eastbound Highway 92 at approximately 11:45 p.m., police said.

The California Highway Patrol says one person got out of their car after the crash then was hit by another vehicle.

The CHP said Sunday afternoon the cars involved in the crash are a black Hyundai Elantra and a silver Infiniti G35. The car the man got out of was the Infiniti.

He was subsequently struck by a black Cadillac Escalade driven by Gregory Dooley and the CHP said Dooley was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police chase ends in suspect running out of gas, being struck and killed on San Mateo Bridge

Police said the eastbound lanes of the San Mateo Bridge (SR-92) reopened at approximately 4:31am.

This crash is under investigation.

If anyone witnessed this crash, please contact Officer Yang at the Redwood City Area CHP office at (650) 779-2700.

