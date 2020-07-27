Society

Peninsula nonprofit leads charge to help immigrant families stay afloat amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Unable to work or qualify for the CARES act, thousands of immigrant families have been hit by financial pressures during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many are on the brink of homelessness at the mercy of nonprofits that are stepping up to help.

We know them as essential workers. Some are farmers, grocery store workers, cleaning technicians, those in the food industry, but we seldom know them by name.

Isabel Perez is a professor back in her country. She fled to the U.S. 5 years ago, and now works in the food industry, the last 4 months without a job have been difficult.

"Estamos buscando ayuda de todos los lugares. Ya sea para la renta o por los bancos de alimento," Said Perez. (We are looking for help everywhere. Help to pay the rent, or food from food pantries.)

Eni is a mother of two. She's a cleaning technician who's been out of work. Her husband is a mechanic whose hours have been cut to 4 hours a day.

"We had savings and we used them for the rent, but I don't have any more savings and we need to pay the rent," said Eni who's a Daly City resident, originally from Guatemala.

"We don't have enough money to pay for rent this month," said Eni.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Undocumented workers in San Francisco are struggling during COVID-19 crisis
EMBED More News Videos

Undocumented immigrants in San Francisco are struggling during the coronavirus shelter-in-place that was ordered on March 16.



In the Bay Area there are over 500,000 immigrant families with similar stories, some with American citizen children. Many on the brink of homelessness.

"We pay taxes and don't get help," said Eni.

These families don't qualify for the CARES act and that's where the San Mateo County Immigrant Relief Fund comes in. In a matter of weeks, they've raised over $9,000. $2 million dollars from San Mateo and the rest from philanthropy.

"In the past 2 weeks we developed a whole new program dedicated to people in San Mateo County. There we worked with a coalition of different nonprofits locally and we had a philanthropist John Sobrato come to us and basically say hey lets work together," said Jose Quiñónez, CEO of Mission Asset Fund.

RELATED: SJ nonprofit provides seedlings to struggling families, bicyclists volunteer to make special deliveries

Nonprofits like Faith in Action have been leading the charge. Their goal is to distribute a one-time $1,000 gift to help these families survive for at least another month.

"In a time of crisis not getting assistance to not getting any support from the federal government. It's a message of feeling rejected. Feeling not seeing, the message that they don't matter. But they do matter, they are essential workers," said Quiñónez.

To qualify, immigrant families must:

  • Live in San Mateo County

  • Not eligible to receive a CARES Recovery Rebate (coronavirus stimulus check) from the Federal government

  • Household income less than 80% area median income ($97,440 for an individual)

  • Lost income due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic


WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 News has partnered with the Latino Community Foundation to present, "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation" a virtual and interactive town hall addressing the impact of COVID-19 on Latinos.



There are 60,000 immigrant families in San Mateo County. This fund they are projected to help 9,000.

For more information visit: Mission Asset Fund or call the Community Response Line at 203-666-4472

(Para más información sobre como obtener la ayuda de $1,000 en San Mateó puede llamar al telélfono: 203-666-4472)

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydaly citycoronavirus pandemicnonprofitcovid 19 pandemicfundraiserimmigrationsan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
SF Undocumented workers are struggling during COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Woman uses racial slur towards Asian worker at Los Altos USPS
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
'This is a bad image for Oakland': Residents, mayor react after protest that turned violent
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SJ San Pedro Square debuts outdoor dining, street closed to traffic
Coronavirus updates: Another San Quentin death row inmate dies from COVID-19, officials say
Show More
Hundreds rally in Oakland to support Portland protesters
SF Valencia Street close for weekends for outdoor dining
Vallejo police vow to crack down on sideshows
Mel Gibson reveals COVID-19 hospitalization
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
More TOP STORIES News