Palestinian flag flown at Golden Gate Bridge amid demand for cease-fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Faith leaders are calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza before they plan to do a symbolic walk across the sidewalks of the Golden Gate Bridge on Wednesday.
The Palestinian flag was hoisted onto the flagpole by the bridge.
These demonstrators are keeping things peaceful and staying on the sidewalk.
There's no impact to bridge traffic like we saw weeks ago on the Bay Bridge.
