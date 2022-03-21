chevron

More than 500 workers on strike at Chevron Richmond Refinery

By and

Workers on strike at Chevron Richmond Refinery on Monday, March 21, 2022. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 500 workers at the Chevron Richmond Refinery have gone on strike after months of negotiations with the company.

Union members are calling on Chevron to keep wages up with rising inflation and health insurance costs.

"A cost of living increase for the Bay Area it's not for us to get rich," said B.K. White, First V.P. USW Local 5. "Our medical, Kaiser went up 23 percent this year and the company did not contribute another penny to it."

RELATED: Price of 1 gallon of gas will get you 'basically anywhere' in Bay Area on BART, official says

The striking members make up roughly a third of workers at the refinery; they are lab technicians, warehouse workers, and maintain machinery.

In a statement, Chevron said it is "fully prepared to continue normal operations to safely and reliably provide the products that consumers need...We believe our contract offer is fair, competitive, and responsive to USW concerns."

As far as whether this strike will impact gas prices, UC Berkeley Professor Severin Borenstein said it depends.

"That will depend on two major factors, one is how much Chevron has to ratchet down production from this refinery," said Borenstein. "it's claiming it will be able to continue to produce, but I think we just don't know how much output will go down."

RELATED: California lawmakers propose $400 gas rebate to help drivers with soaring gasoline prices

The second major factor said Borenstein is that if the output does go down, how quickly can California bring in gasoline.

The worst-case scenario is we lose a lot of output from this refinery which is producing more than 10 percent of California refined products and it takes a few weeks or longer to replace it. If that happens - well - he says you'll likely be paying more at the pump.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrichmondchevrongas pricesstrikeoillabor unions
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEVRON
Man shot by retired Oakland police captain identified
Flaring at Chevron Richmond Refinery sends off huge plume of smoke
Chevron still trying to determine what leaked into SF Bay
Richmond Chevron refinery spill dumped 600 gallons of oil into SF Bay, official says
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Jackson, 1st Black female Supreme Court pick, faces senators
1 killed, 2 injured in massive weekend sideshows in Bay Area
Man rescued from underground storm drain in Antioch
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Bay Area Georgian Americans collect relief supplies for Ukraine
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
Show More
Delivery driver caught eating customer's chips on doorbell camera
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
1 dead following 3-alarm house fire in SJ, officials say
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area volunteer helping refugees in Ukraine
Police car crushed by truck container amid high winds: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News