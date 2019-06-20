CHP investigating 3 South Bay freeway shootings, 1 fatal, in 3 days

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Three different times in the South Bay, just this week, cars driving on the freeway have been hit by gunfire. In one of those incidents, the 30-year-old driver was shot and killed.The Highway Patrol says it doesn't believe the shootings are related.The two most recent shootings happened just two hours apart Tuesday night. At 8:30 on southbound Interstate 680 at King Road, the victim says a shot into her vehicle shattered glass and sent shards flying."It passed through two windows and where that round went after that, it does not appear the round stayed in the vehicle," said Officer Ross Lee of the California Highway Patrol.The bullet didn't hit anyone, but a 12-year-old girl in the passenger seat suffered cuts from the flying window glass. The victim says a white vehicle had pulled up alongside her and the driver brandished a gun.The other shooting was between 10 and 10:30 Tuesday night, when a car going northbound on Highway 85 was trying to merge onto southbound Highway 17. The driver heard a thud but didn't see the bullet hole until he got home. He was not injured.Lee says in both cases the victims were lucky."You have the capability of that person being seriously injured, killed as a result of the shot, or evasive action after the fact, resulting in a collision or crash," Lee said.The victim in that case said he had been tailgated by a gold vehicle prior to the shooting.North of there in Milpitas on 680 at Landess, one of the freeway shootings claimed a life. Matthew Rios, 30, of Milpitas, had been shot and killed, his car found in the center median. The highway patrol doesn't have a suspect yet in any of these incidents.They are investigating whether road rage was involved and they don't believe the shootings are related."At this time we don't have any information suggesting that there is a threat to the general public," he said.