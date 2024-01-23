Chrissy Teigen wants to dish on the juiciest gossip she heard on 'Chrissy and Dave Dine Out'

There's tea to spill and Chrissy wants to be the one to do it.

LOS ANGELES -- It's our favorite celebs, delicious food and great convos. What more could you ask for?

Watching "Chrissy and Dave Dine Out" is like being a fly on the wall at the juiciest dinner party you (unfortunately) weren't invited to.

On the guest list are model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, restaurateur David Chang, and actor Joel Kim Booster, joined by Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon, Reid Scott and Eric Nam, Simu Liu and Regina Hall, and more.

Chrissy is an entertaining host and conversation starter. David takes the viewers behind the curtain and into the kitchens of LA's hottest eateries. Joel keeps the conversation flowing without being dissuaded from digging a little deeper with the guests.

On The Red Carpet asked the trio about the "wildest, most fascinating story" told over the course of filming.

"I don't know if we can talk about it," David giggled.

Chrissy responded, "My favorite didn't make it, which... I don't even know if I should say that! Can I say it? Can I say it?"

Chrissy seemed eager to dish about the story, but was shied away from it by her co-hosts.

"Family friendly, family friendly!" David and Joel joked.

"It is family friendly. It's just a big... dumb... Okay fine!" she gave in.

We wish she dropped even the tiniest hint. Our minds are running wild with what this story could be and who it came from!

"Chrissy and Dave Dine Out" premieres Wednesday, January 24 on Freeform and streams the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Hulu and this ABC station.

