Protesters briefly hang large cease-fire banner from SF's Coit Tower in support of Gaza

Demonstrators held a rally and briefly hung a massive banner from San Francisco's Coit Tower in support of Gaza that read, "Jews Say: Let Gaza Live."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Demonstrators are using an iconic San Francisco landmark to make a political statement.

They held a rally and briefly hung a massive banner at Coit Tower in support of Gaza.

SKY7 was over the protest that was organized by The Bay Area Chapter of If Not Now.

For about 10 minutes on Thursday morning, demonstrators hung a massive banner from San Francisco's Coit Tower in support of a cease-fire that read, "Jews Say: Let Gaza Live!"

If Not Now is a movement of American Jews calling for an end to U.S. support for what they call Israel's "apartheid system."

People at the top of the tower also held signs that read "Congresswoman Pelosi," "Senator Pedilla," and "Senator Butler."

The banner hung for about 10 minutes before the group removed it as police were arriving.

A rally was also being held at the foot of Coit Tower on the front steps.

This demonstration comes the same day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has told the US that he opposes the creation of a Palestinian state.

