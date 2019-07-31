DRONEVIEW7: How a century-old church became the local icon for Novato

NOVATO (KGO) -- Take one glance at Novato's City Hall and you'll immediately understand why the building is a local landmark.The crimson municipal building along De Long Ave. was a former Presbyterian church that was built in 1896. In 1960, the church sold the historic building to the city of Novato so it could be transformed from a house of worship to a gathering place for local government."It's really a piece of history," former Novato Mayor and city councilmember Jeanne MacLeamy said. "There are a few other historic city halls in the Bay Area, but this one was built so much by community input. It really became the heart and soul of Novato."The building was painted white until 1990, MacLeamy, who is also a registered architect, said. That's when the city council painted the building a dark red color, a tip of the hat to Novato's roots as a pioneer city.Newer buildings that comprise the civic center area are painted the same crimson color giving government buildings a unified look.MacLeamy said there's a big effort underway to restore the Novato Community House next door and transform the historic landmark into a community center where residents can take in live theater and forge stronger bonds with one another."It's so important for cities to have an identity and to have a place to be and to come and to relate to, MacLeamy said. "Novato is a real hometown, and it feels like a place you want to come home to."