over it

DRONEVIEW7: History is everywhere at fast-changing Alameda Point

By Tim Jue
ALAMEDA (KGO) -- In a part of the Bay Area that's undergoing dramatic change, Larry Pirack is trying to keep an important part of the past from being forgotten.

Pirack is the curator and president of the Alameda Naval Air Museum on Alameda Point, an area of the island city that is being transformed into what will become the region's newest neighborhood.

The Navy left Alameda on April 25, 1997, but it left behind a legacy that Pirack said helped define the city and the entire East Bay.

"This was a Navy town" he said. "The west end of Alameda was mostly Navy. The actual base encompassed one-third of the Alameda property. It was a very large base."

RELATED: DRONEVIEW7: How a century-old church became the local icon for Novato

Nowadays, many of the hangars and former Navy buildings have found new uses as breweries, wineries, gymnasiums, and work spaces for start-ups.

Alameda Point is roughly one-third of the city of Alameda and was home to the U.S. Navy's Alameda Air Station until 1997.


Others are set to be demolished. The city of Alameda has big plans for a 70-acre development that includes hundreds of housing units. Environmental clean-up is underway to make the area safe for people to live in.

The Naval Air Station's old runways will become open space for recreation, and the Veterans Affairs Administration may build an outpatient clinic and columbarium on the site.

RELATED: DRONEVIEW7: Treasure Island offers unparalleled views

Pirack said with so much development happening at the former base, he hopes some of the history will be kept alive. His museum chronicles the history of the air station through interactive exhibits and tours led by military veterans.

"Their experiences are special," he said. "Everyone had their own experience whether it was in war or being in the military. It's very important that we try to preserve some of that."

The Alameda Naval Air Museum is open Saturdays & Sundays at Alameda Point. Visit their website here.

Take a look at all Over It videos here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsalamedanavydroneview7historymilitaryhousingconstructionover it
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OVER IT
DRONEVIEW7: Novato City Hall a 'community icon'
DRONEVIEW7: Point Richmond a city within a metropolis
DRONEVIEW7: This Italian Castle is in Napa, Not Naples
DRONEVIEW7: Sweeping views from the East Bay's newest park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Custom ring stolen from SF tourists but engagement is on
Secret Service, police in standoff with barricaded suspect in Fairfield
Homeless structures under BART tracks in Oakland to be removed
Travis Air Force Base says security incident was false alarm
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Dorian hits US Virgin Islands as Category 1 hurricane
Summer weather in forecast for Labor Day weekend
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Show More
SF man stays in jail despite plan to drop charges
Police: South Bay landlord staged home invasion in effort to evict family
Lakers, NBA investigating threat claim against Cousins
SF proposal lets people living in RVs, cars to park and sleep near Balboa BART
Berkeley moms start campaign to increase school lunch time
More TOP STORIES News