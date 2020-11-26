building a better bay area

'Anybody can come': SF's GLIDE Memorial Church prepares for first-ever outdoor Thanksgiving meal

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The annual Thanksgiving feast held at GLIDE Memorial Church in San Francisco gives a turkey meal to anyone who wants it.

Usually thousands are served inside, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's meal will be served outside.

RELATED: Bay Area Rescue Mission feeds 1,000 families Thanksgiving with 'boxes of hope'

"Totally different, I mean thank God it's not raining!" says Jean Cooper of GLIDE.

Those who come can either take their meal to-go, or sit under one of three tents on Ellis Street.

Organizers say some of their past regulars are now in hotels, and they've noticed a change in the types of people that they're serving food to.

"More people from the neighborhood who just can't make ends meat," says Cooper.

RELATED: Concord nonprofit feeding triple the amount of people for Thanksgiving this year

Those like Troy Wehrli say 2020 has been his hardest year so far.

"It's been pretty tough man. I've had a rough time. I got a condition called COPD and if I catch the COVID I don't know if I'll make it or not," says Wehrli, who will be eating under one of the Glide tents come Thanksgiving.

A local known as "A.J.," who is a Vietnam veteran, will also be there.

"I look forward to the ham. They say they gonna have ham, I look forward for that," says A.J.

RELATED: San Jose holiday food giveaway sees increased demand, expands to five days

This year, GLIDE will serve their Thanksgiving meal from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside their location at 330 Ellis Street in San Francisco.

Those with the non-profit organization say they usually serve 5,000 meals on Thanksgiving, but because of their limited hours, that will likely be reduced to 2,500 meals.

Nevertheless, "anybody can come, anybody," says Jean Cooper, as this will be their first holiday meal served outside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstenderloinsan franciscobuilding a better bay areaholidaycoronavirus californiafoodthanksgivingcoronavirusacts of kindnesschurchvolunteerismbay area eventsglide memorial church
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Santa Clara Co. reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases
Sisters of Vallejo PD shooting victim meet with Biden-Harris team
Bay Area already seeing holiday travelers on airports, highways
Map shows risk of social gatherings in your county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF contact tracers explain challenges of tracking COVID-19
CA DAs reveal how Scott Peterson's name is linked to EDD fraud
SJ officials reveal criminal history of church stabbing suspect
Bay Area resident confronts man putting up swastika stickers
Santa Clara Co. reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases
Newsom's family tests negative for COVID-19
VIDEO: CHLA patient rings bell to mark last treatment
Show More
Rite Aid to offer COVID vaccine for free once it's available
SF man gifted $20K in mortgage money by ABC's 'The Conners'
License plate rejected by DMV gets 2nd chance
Marin Co. restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19
From The Archive: Do you remember Tickle Me Elmo?
More TOP STORIES News