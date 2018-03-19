YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Moving memorial honors victims of Yountville shooting

A "Celebration of Life" memorial took place Monday for three women killed at a veterans facility in Yountville. The victims were mental health workers in a program at the Veterans Home of California. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
There was a moving tribute in wine country Monday night to three women who dedicated their lives to helping veterans.

Many memorial attendees wiped back tears during an emotional tribute to three women with one mission -- helping our veterans.

The 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center was filled to capacity Monday evening to celebrate the lives of three female employees of The Pathway Home veterans' treatment and recovery center who were killed by a former client.



"They were unafraid," said Veterans Home Chaplain Ira Book. "They were proud to serve those who served."

More than 1,000 relatives, friends, and colleagues of Christine Loeber, Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, and Dr. Jennifer Golick gathered to celebrate their lives.

"We all loved Christine, Jennifer, and Jenn. This is their legacy. We keep this going," said Pathway Home Board Member Dorothy Salmon.

The three women worked at Pathway Home, a treatment program for veterans with PTSD. Their lives were cut short by Albert Wong, a veteran who was removed from the program weeks before the shooting.

There was a standing ovation for the veterans helped by Pathway Home.

Veteran Zach Stiles is a graduate himself. "Thanks Christine, Jenn, and Jennifer for giving everything in the service of veterans."

Gonzales Shushereba's father Mike Gonzales said his daughter and her husband were expecting their first child. He remembers how she drove to help others during the North Bay fires.

"She'd get in her Honda and put on her particulate mask, make the rounds looking for vets. That was Jen," Mike said.

At the end of the ceremony, relatives were presented with American flags.

YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
