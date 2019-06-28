Stonewall Riots anniversary holds special meaning for 2019 San Francisco Pride parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is arguably one of the biggest international destinations in the world and Pride weekend is one of the biggest parties the city throws.One million people are expected to visit San Francisco to take part in one of the many Pride events."It's a marathon, not a race!" That is the advice from Castro resident Ryan Baumhoff on how to celebrate pride weekend. "There are a lot of parties. Dolores Park is a lot of fun. Just be in it!"For those who want to "be in it," San Francisco's Civic Center may be the place to be. Seven to eight stages hosting two full days of activities, including live music and entertainment from artists from around the world.Be advised that there are a lot of restrictions to get in, including: no alcohol, no drones, no glass containers and bags can't bigger than 18x18 inches.One of the biggest draws of the weekend is, of course, the San Francisco Pride Parade."The parade is just the best thing ever, because you are just seeing all kinds of people. Allies, LGBTQIA, everybody is just there to celebrate," says Angelo Cilia, who also lives in San Francisco.This is the 49th year of the Pride Parade, which is the largest parade in San Francisco. It runs down Market Street to Civic Center on Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m.This year's theme is "Generations of Resistance" in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which many say sparked the modern LGBTQ movement. It's a part of American history that is a big part of this year's celebration."You think about what Stonewall was all about. It was people being attacked in their own space. But now look! We live in the Castro. And I am with my husband, walking hand-in-hand, free to be who I want to be," says Cilia."It's our forefathers, it's why we are here today, and why we can live and be open. It's just (our) history," Baumhoff said.There are two other significant parades this weekend as well, including the Trans March and Dyke March.One of the Trans March organizers, Shannon Amitin, says they expect 7,000 people for Friday night's Trans March in Dolores Park, which is the official kick off to Pride Weekend."You have the Trans March on Friday. The Dyke March on Saturday. And the parade Sunday. We got all the things for all the people," Amitin said.