NEW YEAR'S EVE

Thousands brave cold for brand-new New Year's Eve party at California's Great America

EMBED </>More Videos

New Year's Eve necessities were met at California's Great America, Monday night. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
New Year's Eve necessities were met at California's Great America, Monday night.

Festive lights, family fun and fireworks gave guests endless possibilities for what the night could become.

RELATED: New Year's Eve fireworks in San Francisco

"I can't really pick," Shripriya Kalvhav told ABC7 News there are so many surprises for the new year.

Surprises like "snow" over the South Bay. While artificial snowflakes were falling, the chill was real.

"It is chilly out here," Park-goer, Eduardo Hernandez said. "But we'll get through it."

Many in attendance say they anticipate the new year will be just as colorful, bright and booming as the night's sky.

"Firecrackers are my favorite," John'nae Murray, nine, said. "Sometimes the little sparklers, and sometimes the big bombs."

Lucky for John'nae, California's Great America delivered. Fireworks flew over the WinterFest crowd.

VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world

Since Nov. 23, the park has celebrated WinterFest, transforming into a winter wonderland and holiday festival. Friday's NYE party signaled the end of WinterFest.

Guests were given two opportunities to countdown on the West Coast. At 9:00 p.m., fireworks were sent into the sky for 10-minutes. The firework spectacular coincided with the East Coast countdown. An explosion of confetti was scheduled for midnight.

If the new year cheer is any indication of what the future holds, 2019 should come with plenty of promise for visitors.

Sean Whalen from Los Altos was with his two young children when he told ABC7 News, "We're excited for a great new year and a great 2019!"

While some were waiting to officially countdown to midnight, others say they are simply counting their blessings.

"I had a stroke in 2017," Bay Area resident, Jan Hornage said. "I just thank God for letting me see another year."

A monumental year that is sure to make 2019 all the more special for Hornage.

"The festive, the lights, the friends, the family, the fun- yes this is the mood for 2019," Hornage said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssanta clara countynew year's evenew year's eve eventfireworksSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YEAR'S EVE
NYE fireworks in San Francisco
East Bay rings in the New Year with a variety of events and fundraisers
Cold winds greeted San Francisco New Year's revelers
Hug in the New Year at the Golden Gate Bridge
More new year's eve
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
East Bay rings in the New Year with a variety of events and fundraisers
Cold winds greeted San Francisco New Year's revelers
Hug in the New Year at the Golden Gate Bridge
SF emergency teams prepped for busy New Year's Eve
More Community & Events
Top Stories
NYE fireworks in San Francisco
Ways to celebrate NYE in San Francisco
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Cold winds greeted San Francisco New Year's revelers
East Bay rings in the New Year with a variety of events and fundraisers
Curry's 34 points help Warriors scorch Suns, 132-109
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Hug in the New Year at the Golden Gate Bridge
Show More
Service restored to Castro Valley BART station after person killed on tracks
CHP warning drivers in Central California about scammers on side of road
Girl, 7, fatally shot in car as her mother left Walmart in Texas
VIDEO: Burglar breaks into SoCal home of paralyzed man
Disneyland's NYE fireworks show may be 'limited' due to winds
More News