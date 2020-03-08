Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: 5 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Contra Costa County, officials say

(Shutterstock)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) has announced five additional confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the county, in a statement on Sunday. This brings the total to nine cases in Contra Costa County.

Four individuals are being treated at hospitals in Contra Costa County. They have no travel history outside of the United States or known contact with a confirmed case.

The fifth patient is in home isolation under the guidance of CCHS. They have had close contact with another individual who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Sunday morning, Contra Costa has nine confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. One patient who tested positive last week remains in a local hospital, while three other previously identified patients who tested positive are also isolating at home.

"The coronavirus is here in our community. As we ramp up our testing, we expect to identify more cases. But there is still a lot we can do to slow down the spread and protect our most vulnerable," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, acting Contra Costa Health Officer.

CCHS released recommendations for people who are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Practicing good public health hygiene remains the best way of avoiding any respiratory disease, including novel coronavirus:

