Coronavirus California

Contra Costa County reveals plan to reopen bars, gyms, bowling alleys and more by July 1

By Alix Martichoux
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- One Bay Area county is moving full speed ahead into Phase 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Contra Costa County revealed its timeline for reopening bars, gyms, bowling alleys and more businesses by July 1.

The East Bay county has already been moving a bit faster than neighboring Alameda, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties. Outdoor dining, outdoor pools, dog parks, outdoor religious services and single family camping are all already allowed in Contra Costa as of Friday.

On Monday, the county revealed more is on the way soon. Starting June 17, hair salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen.

Then on July 1, a slew of businesses will be allowed to reopen: bars, gyms, indoor restaurant dining, indoor religious services, museums, hotels for non-essential travel and "limited indoor leisure," which includes arcades, billiard halls and bowling alleys.

Schools will be allowed to reopen their classrooms in July or August, depending on local district plans.

MORE REOPENING NEWS:



Only 7 CA counties are still not allowed to reopen restaurants, salons and malls
San Francisco, Alameda counties modify stay-at-home order to allow 'social bubbles'
State to allow schools, gyms, bars to begin resuming operations next week
Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacontra costa countycoronavirusshelter in placestay at home orderreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
BART adds extra commute trains on Yellow Line as ridership begins to pick up
Pet grooming resumes in Alameda County
Thurmond gives guidance to reopen CA schools
Here's what to expect out of summer camp this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thurmond gives guidance to reopen CA schools
Group calls for justice, holds march for man fatally shot by CHP in Oakland
Hundreds at public viewing pay respects to George Floyd
BART adds extra commute trains on Yellow Line as ridership begins to pick up
Bond raised to $1M for officer charged in Floyd's death
When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
MLB offers 76-game season, up to 75% of salaries: Source
Show More
South Bay woman makes blankets for people who lost loved ones to COVID-19
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
WATCH TODAY: Santa Cruz sheriff gives update on ambush killing
George Floyd live updates: SJ budget proposal to include police reforms
Everything we know about suspect arrested for killing Santa Cruz Co. deputy
More TOP STORIES News