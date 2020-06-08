Contra Costa County reveals plan to reopen bars, gyms, bowling alleys and more by July 1

MORE REOPENING NEWS:

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- One Bay Area county is moving full speed ahead into Phase 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Contra Costa County revealed its timeline for reopening bars, gyms, bowling alleys and more businesses by July 1.The East Bay county has already been moving a bit faster than neighboring Alameda, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties. Outdoor dining, outdoor pools, dog parks, outdoor religious services and single family camping are all already allowed in Contra Costa as of Friday.On Monday, the county revealed more is on the way soon. Starting June 17, hair salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen.Then on July 1, a slew of businesses will be allowed to reopen: bars, gyms, indoor restaurant dining, indoor religious services, museums, hotels for non-essential travel and "limited indoor leisure," which includes arcades, billiard halls and bowling alleys.Schools will be allowed to reopen their classrooms in July or August, depending on local district plans.