San Francisco chef cooks up support for Ukraine, 6,200 miles away from home

By Tim Johns
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 6,200 miles away from her home, Anna Voloshyna has watched the war unfold in her native Ukraine in horror.

With all of her family and many of her friends still in the country, the San Francisco-based chef decided she had to do something.

So she joined Cook For Ukraine- a global movement of chefs, bakers and others in the culinary world using food to raise money and show support for Ukraine.

"We will donate all the money, all the proceeds to World Central Kitchen, which is right now in Ukraine feeding our refugees," Voloshyna said.

On Sunday, Voloshyna will be hosting a sold-out fundraising dinner.

Her way of supporting her homeland.

"I don't want to be a cook in the United States who will preserve the culture. I don't want that. I want to develop the culture. I want people to be able to go there, to visit Ukraine, to eat the food, to experience the culture and Ukrainian hospitality," Voloshyna said.

The event, which will feature traditional Ukrainian food, is being supported by the San Francisco Cooking School, several members of which are also volunteering.

"When you watch the news and see what's going on, you want to contribute and help somehow. This opportunity came up and it was just the easiest way for me to help contribute to it," said volunteer Brandon Ho.

Voloshyna says seeing others be so quick to volunteer has brought her comfort during a difficult time.

"I'm smiling for the first time today because I saw these people, and they have their lives and they have something to do," she said.

But Voloshyna says Sunday's event is just the beginning. She's planning on hosting more in the future.

"It will just grow. And I hope I will contribute and help other people. Not only Ukraine," she said.

