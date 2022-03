San Francisco street sign 'renamed' in support of Ukraine after Russian invasion

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Corporations, politicians, and people across the world are showing their support for Ukraine by suspending business in Russia , enacting sanctions and so much more.In San Francisco's Excelsior neighborhood, that support can be seen on a street sign on the corner of Russia Avenue and Mission.It now reads "No War" and "Ukraine."On Tuesday, McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca Cola and Pepsi became the latest companies to announce that they are suspending business operations in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.