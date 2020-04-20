Coronavirus Pandemic: Burlingame police officer helping others after COVID-19 recovery

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

BURLINGAME, Calif (KGO) -- Burlingame police officer Steve Vega was surprised to learn he had novel coronavirus in early March. He was fortunate enough to not have been hospitalized, but recovering at home was not easy.There were days of tremendous pain and constant fear. However, he did recover and is now trying to help others.Officer Vega is donating his antibodies in hopes of treating other COVID-19 patients.Officer Vega spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze about his journey and why it is so important for him to help others.