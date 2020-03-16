Coronavirus: Oakland Unified distributes free meals to students during school closures due to COVID-19

Food is ready to go at West Oakland Middle School for students who rely on meals at school. pic.twitter.com/wVeA6cRfXN— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 16, 2020
A few kids stopped by West Oakland Middle School Monday to pick up pre-packed breakfast and lunch.
"We are here on Monday and we give three meals, three breakfasts and lunches for today, tomorrow and Wednesday, and then we do it again on Thursday for Thursday and Friday," said spokesperson John Sasaki.
RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Steph and Ayesha Curry work with Alameda County Community Food Bank, Oakland school district during school closures
The schools open for the Grab and Go meal service are:
"More than 70 percent of our students rely on free and reduced price lunches and this is something they need and we are happy to be here for them," Sasaki said.
RELATED: Coronavirus concerns: Oakland declares state of emergency, bans mass gatherings
They turned this around pretty quickly. Oakland schools just announced the shutdown on Friday. By comparison, San Francisco announced school closures on Thursday and will start food services this Tuesday.
"Our staff is very fast. We have a lot of food on hand because we have a lot of need. We have thousands of kids who everyday depend on breakfast, lunch and some even supper program. This is something our staff is very ready to do," Sasaki said.
School district employees are on hand to greet the kids. They say they are washing their hands and keeping a safe distance.
The small turnout at the West Oakland Middle School suggests the word might not be out or kids can't get themselves to the locations. Officials say this is an evolving situation and they are looking at all options.
You can visit Oakland Unified's website here for more detail on the free meals.
