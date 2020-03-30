Coronavirus California

San Franciscans encouraged to 'get loud for our heroes' battling the COVID-19 crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People in San Francisco are being encouraged to make noise as a show of support for workers on the frontlines during the pandemic.

Get loud for our heroes will start at 7 p.m. on March 30 and will continue at the same time every night.

The idea is to step outside of your home or look outside your window for two minutes and make noise by cheering, clapping or banging on pots.

The United Educators of San Francisco put out this call to action after being inspired by similar movements in other cities around the world, such as New York and Italy.

The nightly applause will demonstrate solidarity and gratitude for health care workers, restaurant workers, grocery store clerks, first responders and all other essential employees working every day.



