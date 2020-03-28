Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: No dumping allowed at Goodwill and Salvation Army sites

By Leslie Brinkley
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- If you're busy cleaning out the attic or garage under the shelter at home orders, you're not alone. The problem is can you still donate the things you don't want?

People have been dumping unwanted items at Goodwill donation sites in Marin County and Pleasant Hill.

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis

William Rogers, CEO of Goodwill of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties said, "We are going around and cleaning up as much as we can. What we don't want is stuff left outside donation sites which people go through and scatter all over the place and it becomes a larger problem. "

Goodwill locations are closed down. But they are still paying their workers, some of the most vulnerable in the state, until April 7. Then they will reassess.

For those who are sorting through unwanted items at their home or apartment, home furnishings and clothes are not things that are immediately needed right now according to the Salvation Army.

"Our thrift stores are closed for the moment because of the social distancing. But we are positioning trucks in some locations to collect items because we know people with this extra time are trying to do spring cleaning and those sorts of things.," said Captain Matt Madsen.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order to halt evictions statewide

Salvation Army says they are repurposing their workers for now and hope to open several temporary limited donation sites by next week in Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco.

1-800 numbers for some salvage and junk haulers indicate they are still operational to take things away but they charge a fee.

For those who are cleaning out a garage or closet, keep in mind the best thing to do is stash the stuff at home until donation centers reopen.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspleasant hillcdccoronavirus californiasalvation armycoronavirusgoodwilldumpingcovid 19 pandemicvirusmarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News