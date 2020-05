Coronavirus: First responders line up to honor health care workers in San Jose

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area law enforcement agencies showed their appreciation again for medical workers on the front lines during the novel coronavirus pandemic.This morning, first responders lined up at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose to honor health care workers.Earlier this week, first responders gathered outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose during the morning shift change.Organizers said they wanted to recognize and thank all the medical professionals working tirelessly to save lives during the pandemic.