Virtual New Year's Eve parties selling for anywhere from a few dollars to more than $2,000

As that is happening, some restaurants that have never done to-go meals are doing just that, with celebration packages along with the food.
"Very excited to bring some joy and celebration to people, you know? Which I think is really well-deserved for everybody," says Nick Olivero of The Speakeasy in San Francisco.
Olivero is talking about this year's New Year's Eve virtual party they've put together with Truffle Shuffle.
It's the first time in nine months he's been able to hire a staff.
Yes, a virtual party for $95 and they've already sold more than 600 tickets. Their most VIP ticket costs $2,021.
They send you special celebration kits, and then you watch the show online with a secret link.
"You get to explore the club. We have different actors, a staged musician, we have drag advice where you can talk to drag queens, and flappers get love advice from the flappers, and we have Gangster Sal," says Olivero.
If Gangster Sal doesn't do it for you, Cal Performances is offering a $15 on-demand New Year's Eve musical celebration.
"It's an evening of short vignettes, hosted by flutist and composer Nathalie Joachim who has this sparking personality," says Jeremy Geffen, who is the executive and artistic director at Cal Performances.
Opera San Jose is offering a free, New Year's Eve livestream performance and fundraiser. It's a program that includes drinking songs inspired by music from across the globe. VIP tickets start at $100 dollars, but patrons will be invited to a pre-performance, interactive Zoom where they can learn how to create "the" signature cocktail.
Restaurants like Oakland's Calavera have already sold out of their $250 dollar New Year's to-go package that includes fun party items in a kit along with either lobster, duck, steak, or a veggie meal.
"We thought people could really use something nice this year since we're all sick of being home. We just thought it would be nice to have something beautiful," says Ryan Dixon of Calavera.
