new year's eve

Virtual New Year's Eve parties selling for anywhere from a few dollars to more than $2,000

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New Year's Eve is quickly approaching. While we are under a stay-at-home order in the Bay Area, there are several virtual events taking place locally.

As that is happening, some restaurants that have never done to-go meals are doing just that, with celebration packages along with the food.

RELATED: Beverly Hills restaurant planning secret New Year's dinner despite COVID-19 closures

"Very excited to bring some joy and celebration to people, you know? Which I think is really well-deserved for everybody," says Nick Olivero of The Speakeasy in San Francisco.

Olivero is talking about this year's New Year's Eve virtual party they've put together with Truffle Shuffle.

It's the first time in nine months he's been able to hire a staff.

Yes, a virtual party for $95 and they've already sold more than 600 tickets. Their most VIP ticket costs $2,021.

VIDEO: Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020 in Times Square
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has more on the 14th annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square.



They send you special celebration kits, and then you watch the show online with a secret link.

"You get to explore the club. We have different actors, a staged musician, we have drag advice where you can talk to drag queens, and flappers get love advice from the flappers, and we have Gangster Sal," says Olivero.

If Gangster Sal doesn't do it for you, Cal Performances is offering a $15 on-demand New Year's Eve musical celebration.

"It's an evening of short vignettes, hosted by flutist and composer Nathalie Joachim who has this sparking personality," says Jeremy Geffen, who is the executive and artistic director at Cal Performances.

RELATED: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events

Opera San Jose is offering a free, New Year's Eve livestream performance and fundraiser. It's a program that includes drinking songs inspired by music from across the globe. VIP tickets start at $100 dollars, but patrons will be invited to a pre-performance, interactive Zoom where they can learn how to create "the" signature cocktail.

Restaurants like Oakland's Calavera have already sold out of their $250 dollar New Year's to-go package that includes fun party items in a kit along with either lobster, duck, steak, or a veggie meal.

"We thought people could really use something nice this year since we're all sick of being home. We just thought it would be nice to have something beautiful," says Ryan Dixon of Calavera.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan josesan franciscooaklandnew year's evebay areacoronavirus californiavirtual viewing partynew year's eve eventfoodcoronavirusparty
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020
Powerball to crown 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Crews add final touches to NYE crystal ball in Times Square
Beverly Hills restaurant planning secret New Year's dinner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Californians may lose week of unemployment benefits
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Why younger Latinos are contracting COVID-19 in Sonoma Co.
Auto shop owner speaks out on controversial COVID-19 promotion
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Show More
East Bay man raises $50k for cancer research with 1M-yard swim
Household gatherings are driving COVID-19 spread, data shows
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
Columbus, Ohio officer who shot unarmed Black man fired
Fully autonomous delivery vehicles hitting Bay Area roads
More TOP STORIES News