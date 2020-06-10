Berkeley epidemiologist 'cautiously concerned' over rise in COVID-19 cases in Alameda County

He has been doing community outreach on the topic.
RELATED: World Health Organization clarifies remarks on coronavirus transmission by people with no symptoms
"Our goal is going door to door to some of the markets that we have here, businesses and other activities to make sure that their employees attend the testing sites to get tested," he said.
Gallo said he's reached out to public health officials to make sure neighborhoods that are vulnerable are not neglected.
There are now nearly 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alameda, surpassing Santa Clara as the county with the highest number of cases in the Bay Area, even though their death count is lower at 102.
Workers at the Tesla factory in Fremont tested positive just days after re-opening. The company initially defied public health orders before coming to an agreement with the county on safety guidelines.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
So, if companies are following safety guidelines and people are wearing masks - what are experts saying about the spike in numbers?
"When you look at the death rate, which is obviously a tragic indicator, the death rate in Alameda County are not particularly elevated compared to Santa Clara, compared to San Francisco, it's pretty much exactly the same," said Dr. Arthur Reingold, epidemiologist at UC Berkeley.
Still Reingold says the numbers should warn everyone about being vigilant in following public health guidelines - especially as more people venture out of their homes. And in recent days, gathering for protests.
"We are very worried about that. If people are out and about more, whether for other types of errands or to be in a demonstration, certainly if they're not wearing a mask, they put themselves at increase risk in transmission," said Dr. Reingold.
RELATED: As businesses reopen, beware of COVID-19 surcharges
Alameda Public Health has not made a statement about recent numbers and there are no new guidelines for businesses that are re-opening. Employers are not required to test their employees before allowing them to go work.
"I think it makes much more sense to tailor the recommendations to they type of business or work site rather than to expect a single blanket recommendation," said Dr. Reingold, "I think each individual still has a responsibility for his or hers or their own safety."
Gallo agrees that individual vigilance and not more rules is what's needed - especially as the spike in numbers show, COVID-19 is still spreading in the community.
"We have to follow healthy practices, the distancing, the sanitation, proper equipment to serve the public," he said.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions