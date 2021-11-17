CA's MyTurn website announces they will enable booster appointments by Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11240449" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the East Bay, several children are sick after reportedly being given wrong dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Tuesday, Governor Newsom made it clear once again, "If you have been vaccinated and it's been six months now you can get a booster shot 18 and over. California was the first state to say get a booster shot. They are in abundance," said Newsom.The vaccines may be in "abundance," but making an appointment to get a booster shot has been difficult for many people.California has a more generous booster policy than the CDC, but the MyTurn website wasn't ready for this expansion.Tuesday they announced booster shot appointments through their site will be available starting Thursday."This was a decision without much notice. Therefore the wonderful people that help maintain these appointment websites are not able to pivot as quickly as we would want," said Laine Hendricks, Marin County Public Information Officer.Here's another setback. To get a booster the CDC says the person needs to meet one these requirements; to be 65 or older, have an underlying medical conditions, live in a long term care facility, or be at high risk at work.Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are following what the CDC recommends -- which mean that counties across the Bay Area are now having to explain where they stand.Marin County says, "We are acknowledging this wider eligibility. So if anyone were to seek a booster that fits within that new eligibility criteria from a Marin County public health site we will certainly provide them with that booster," said Hendricks.San Francisco's department of public health said, "No one should be turned away if they feel they are at risk of COVID-19."Contra Costa County's health officer said the CDC's guidelines were too complex. They are following the state."We want to make it simple. Just say that you are concerned about COVID, especially as we are going into the holidays. As we are concerned about a winter surge, get a booster. We are not going to turn anyone away who wants a booster," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Health officer for Contra Costa County.Santa Clara County is also following California's guidelines."Nobody who wants a booster will be turned away from any of the county operated sites here in Santa Clara County," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 Vaccine Officer.Expect more booster eligibility expansions nationwide.The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is holding a COVID-19 vaccine meeting on Friday, to discuss expanding booster eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.Another factor contributing to a setback in booster appointments is an increase in demand. There are 3.5 million children ages 5-11 years old in California who can get vaccinated now.At the same time there are millions of adults who now qualify to get a booster.Both said Dr. Chris Farnitano and Dr. Marty Fenstersheib recommend to check with your county's vaccine site for a booster appointment or walk-in opportunity.