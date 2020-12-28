Coronavirus California

California has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the US

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The latest numbers from the CDC show that California has the second-highest COVID-19 infection rate in the country. Only Tennessee has more cases per 100,000 people. As of Sunday afternoon, California is at 95.7 people infected per 100,000 and Tennessee is at 119.7, data shows. Bay Area medical experts are begging for people to use caution.

Doctors say there are two likely reasons for the high numbers: Coronavirus fatigue and private gatherings.

RELATED: Bay Area stay-at-home order likely to be extended, state officials say

"We are very aware that there is pandemic fatigue, that people are tired, and I think that the ability for people to shelter and their willingness is definitely not the same as it was in the spring," says Dr. Ahmad Kamal of Santa Clara County. Dr. Kamal is the director of healthcare preparedness in the county. He says we need to be strong by not traveling and not gathering.

While most we talked with say they are being safe.

"As long as I'm wearing a mask I feel pretty comfortable," says Giancarlo Pacheco when we spoke with him along The Embarcadero.

"It's just the five of us, we're not getting together with any other family members," says Adrianne Mendoza who was with her family.

MORE: New day, new rules: Everything to know about California's confusing new stay-at-home order

Most also admitted to us that they have been traveling.

"I'm actually from Los Angeles," says Pacheco.

"Sacramento," says Val Koshman.

And many admitted that they've had gatherings but kept them small.

"We only gathered with a group of no more than 10 people. It's all our family which was close by," said Karla Rivas.

"If you cannot go outside you have to go to visit some people and do something," says Koshman.

WATCH: What happens when California's ICU capacity reaches 0%? Gov. Gavin Newsom explains
EMBED More News Videos

California's remaining ICU capacity is alarmingly low, just 2.1% as of Friday. Here's what happens next.



Dr. Kamal says that on any given day there are less than 30 ICU beds available in all of Santa Clara County. He says even family gatherings are dangerous but believes that by staying home we can reverse the high number of cases which would improve ICU numbers, take the pressure off hospitals, and lead to reopenings.

"We've seen so many times when people get together with small groups even with their cousins, uncles, aunts, or grandparents that it does happen and many times it happens with people who don't know they're sick and don't know they have symptoms so we really all need to hunker down and shelter," says Dr. Kamal.

While California's COVID-19 rates are are second highest in the country it is important to note that the coronavirus death rates here in California are 30th. Doctors have previously said that death rates often lag behind case increases by a couple of weeks.

INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniasan franciscogavin newsombuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: Pop-up site to offer free tests in Palo Alto
Officials fear COVID surge as travelers return from holiday trips
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Trump signs pandemic relief bill
Officials fear COVID surge as travelers return from holiday trips
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in downtown Oakland
Moderna vaccine side effect for those with cosmetic facial fillers
VIDEO: Kentucky man clears snowy driveway with flamethrower
Show More
Jan. COVID projections 'nightmarish' after US' deadliest month: experts
Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast: US officials
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
AccuWeather forecast: Overnight showers in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News