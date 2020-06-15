South Bay gym chain leaning on client's 'adult instincts' to stay healthy as they prepare for re-opening

In our effort to help build a better Bay Area, ABC7 News South Bay Community Journalist Dustin Dorsey went on a private tour of American Barbell Clubs in South San Jose, Calif. to see what changes are being made and how the COVID-19 shut downs impacted the gym.
RELATED: Reopening California: What we know and don't about rules for bars, gyms, pro sports, schools, movie theaters to reopen Friday
Dorsey spoke with the owner and operator of American Barbell Clubs, Jerry McCall during his tour of the gym.
To defy, or not defy the rules?
"I've been at this for 38 years. It's been both rewarding and it's been very difficult. I've received emails and they wanted me to open months ago and defy all the rules. I'd hate to tangle with this virus, but I will be in my club. I'm going to come forward and show that I'm out here doing this and I think with some of the preventative measures that were asked to do, we could probably manage this."
I don’t think I’ve ever been to an empty gym before today. We are working on a special highlighting the reopening of the Bay Area and I’m diving into gyms. I spoke with the owner of @americanclubs17 who gave me a tour around and showed me what they’re doing to keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/5fwEYBoT2w— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) June 10, 2020
"Overnight we've gone from a place to go get a workout to, 'we're automatically dirty' and 'we're infested with with this virus' or something. Some of the guidelines that have been thrown around, both from our industry and outside of the industry, are interesting and even ridiculous in some cases. We're getting close to reopening, Santa Clara County is tough. I'm probably more anxious than excited. It's going to be different and it's a walk into the unknown."
RELATED: 24 Hour Fitness files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, permanently closes 13 Bay Area locations
'They're just recommendations'
"One of the safety precautions we took around the club was to put signage on every other cardio piece in our cardio areas. We're going to want to see a mask when you walk in and when you walk out of the club, and a lot of points in between. This idea that they're going to be asphyxiated from wearing their mask is kind of nonsensical.
"We have little stands that we put together and we'll have a roll towel and our spray disinfectant on them. This is in addition to every pail and roll towel dispenser we have around the club. We're adding more. They are just recommendations which I'm thankful for. We'll abide by a lot of them, but some of them are just unmanageable. A reservation system? I mean, you can't do that. Some of the club chains said, 'yeah, we're gonna be open for an hour and then close every hour for deep cleaning'. You'd have fights at your front door."
There are four major changes coming to @americanclubs17 in the post-COVID-19 era. The biggest is all guests must wear a mask. Also, every other cardio machine is turned off. They have also added shields in their front lobby for employees and got more sanitizer for the floor. pic.twitter.com/KXz2HT2dAP— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) June 10, 2020
Leaning on people's 'adult instincts'
"We'll let people manage it. You come into any of my clubs, they're big, they're full of equipment. That's now an advantage. We don't want to micromanage people too heavily. We want to let people's adult instincts take over but we will keep an eye on things."
"A lot of this is up to you: bring a mask, make sure you have a mask and perhaps begin to think that a fitness regimen is a serious thing to undertake, as we can see what this virus has done. So come on back"
For more information about American Barbell Clubs, visit their website here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
