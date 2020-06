South Bay gym chain leaning on client's 'adult instincts' to stay healthy as they prepare for re-opening

To defy, or not defy the rules?

I don’t think I’ve ever been to an empty gym before today. We are working on a special highlighting the reopening of the Bay Area and I’m diving into gyms. I spoke with the owner of @americanclubs17 who gave me a tour around and showed me what they’re doing to keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/5fwEYBoT2w — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) June 10, 2020

'They're just recommendations'

There are four major changes coming to @americanclubs17 in the post-COVID-19 era. The biggest is all guests must wear a mask. Also, every other cardio machine is turned off. They have also added shields in their front lobby for employees and got more sanitizer for the floor. pic.twitter.com/KXz2HT2dAP — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) June 10, 2020

Leaning on people's 'adult instincts'

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As more and more Bay Area businesses reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic , we are taking a look at how some of them are making changes to help keep their guests safe.In our effort to help build a better Bay Area, ABC7 News South Bay Community Journalist Dustin Dorsey went on a private tour of American Barbell Clubs in South San Jose, Calif. to see what changes are being made and how the COVID-19 shut downs impacted the gym.Dorsey spoke with the owner and operator of American Barbell Clubs, Jerry McCall during his tour of the gym.For more information about American Barbell Clubs, visit their website here