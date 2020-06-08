Reopening California: What we know and don't about rules for bars, gyms, pro sports, schools to reopen Friday in California

What rules will these businesses have to follow in order to reopen? As we get closer to the Friday start date, we're learning more about California's guidelines.
Note: Not all counties will move forward with reopening bars or gyms that early. For example, Contra Costa County is opening those businesses (and more) on July 1. San Francisco Mayor London Breed says that phase of reopening isn't slated until mid-August for the city.
Here's what we know so far about what will happen in each sector:
Schools
While schools are technically going to be allowed to reopen statewide starting June 12, most won't reconvene until mid-August or early September. That's because districts are taking the summer to implement a long list of new health and safety guidelines released by the Department of Education Monday.
The new guidelines include:
- Keeping students spaced out by at least 6 feet in the classroom
- Requiring staff to wear a face mask or a clear face shield that allows students to see their expressions
- Eliminating self-service buffets and shared tables in the cafeteria
- Adopting new schedules that stagger start times or only have some students on campus any given day
See more about schools reopening here.
Day camps
In order to reopen on June 12 or later, the state recommends limiting campers to small groups that don't intermix, and maintaining distance between kids whenever possible. Staff not only needs to follow heightened hygiene protocols, but they also need to teach campers to do the same. All staff are required to wear face coverings; campers are encouraged to do so.
See all the changes for day camps here.
Bars
Despite saying bars could reopen on June 12, the governor's office has not posted industry-specific guidelines or explained how they may be different from those restaurants are asked to follow. We'll update this story when we learn more.
Gyms
Despite saying gyms could reopen on June 12, the governor's office has not posted industry-specific guidelines. We'll update this story when we learn more.
Professional sports (without live audiences)
Pro sports teams can resume training and competing after June 12, but we don't know much yet about what exactly that will look like.
"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, athletes, coaching staff, medical staff, broadcasting staff and others at sporting facilities or events should abide by COVID-19 protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers.
Back office staff should follow the same guidelines as the "offices" sector and retail workers should follow retail guidelines.