Stanford experts advises Bay Area school districts on testing teachers, staff for COVID-19

However, for that to happen, the state says teachers and staff will need to be tested for COVID-19. Those details will ultimately be decided at the local level, but at least one local school district appears to be further along in the planning process.
Officials with the Burlingame School District have already created a partnership with experts at Stanford University, which could be a model for other Bay Area school districts to follow in the coming months.
"It's so important that we get especially these younger kids back to school in safe manner and back on campus in some way of shape or form," said Burlingame parent Jennifer Ellison. "Our district is being proactive in finding ways to be able to do that, thinking outside the box, it's fantastic. I'm so happy to hear it."
RELATED: Sunnyvale private school becomes first in Bay Area to hold in-person classes
The district is now working on a plan for employees to be tested on a monthly basis, starting in November, when in-person learning is expected to resume.
"If the district takes on the responsibility of testing, have employees opt in, have us pay for the testing, and then the results on any positivities would be sent to the district, which would then help us to reach the reporting requirement, and the monitoring requirement that the governor has put out," said Burlingame School District superintendent Chris Mount-Benites, who was named to the post this summer.
RELATED: Learning on a screen: Here's a look at what school will look like this fall for Bay Area high school students
The district says it could cost up to $24,000 a month, if all of its nearly 300 employees opt into the program. Stanford would then conduct the testing at school sites for staff.
Mount-Benites added, "We can garner their expertise about testing, and they can garner our expertise about how that could better integrate with a public school district, so that we can sort of put together a plan."
RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Stanford researchers would also get valuable insight into data that could help formulate and guide their recommendations in the future.
"We're helping them to try and interpret what those test results will mean in terms of bringing teachers back, bringing students back, and how do you scale the way schools reopen," said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at Stanford School of Medicine.
Multiple education officials from Bay Area counties have reached out to Stanford for consultation. The university is also formally advising the Los Angeles Unified School District on its COVID-19 testing strategy for students and staff.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic