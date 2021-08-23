Coronavirus

Bay Area couple stuck in Italy: How husband's breakthrough COVID case could cost them $10,000

Matthew tested positive for COVID-19, despite both he and his wife taking two tests 24 hours before they left.
By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccinated CA couple stuck in Italy after positive COVID test

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a trip many people dream of -- an anniversary trip to Italy.

But for Matthew and Katherine Walden of Mountain View, their anniversary to Milan has turned into a nightmare.

"The night that we arrived here in Italy, I woke up in the middle of the night with a fever," Matthew said.

RELATED: Thinking of traveling soon? Expert shares tips on how to navigate pandemic travel

The next morning, Matthew tested positive for COVID-19, despite both he and his wife taking two tests 24 hours before they left and both being fully vaccinated.

Now, they're stuck in quarantine in their hotel for anywhere between 10 and 21 days, depending on how things unfold.

"I tested negative this whole time. So if I still continue to test negative, I can leave on day 10 because I've been in contact with a positive case. But if I test positive on day 10 then that restarts my clock," Katherine said.

VIDEO: California father and son arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles-area father and son have been arrested for allegedly trying to use fake COVID-19 vaccine cards in Hawaii to bypass the mandatory quarantine there.



The trip could end up costing the Walden's close to $10,000, a fee that won't be covered by the travel insurance they purchased.

"We thought we had really good travel insurance. This was both through our credit card through our employer. So that was one of the first things we looked into when this happened," said Matthew.

It's a cautionary tale says travel attorney Randy Warren, who advises everyone thinking of traveling abroad to read the fine print of whatever insurance policy they may get.

"If you buy travel medical insurance, quarantine is not medical treatment, it's medical isolation without any treatment and may well be excluded," Warren said.

RELATED: Unruly airline passengers rack up record $1M in potential fines this year

So for now, the Waldens are hoping their story serves as a cautionary tale for others thinking of getting away, until they're able to get back home.

"Just be aware of the risk of traveling, fully aware of all the procedures before taking a trip that you won't be prepared to quarantine in," said Matthew.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window. RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmountain viewbuilding a better bay areavacationtravelcoronavirusitalycovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldtravel tipscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News