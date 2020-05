Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Clip any hair you don't want to cut out of the way



Cut less off than you think you should. You can always cut more off, but can't put it back on



Work in small sub-sections



Use the tip of your scissors to "point cut" into your bangs



Use sharp scissors

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we all are sheltering in place, many of us are wondering if we should trim our own hair so a top stylist from a San Francisco hair salon shares her best tips.Pam Genio-Bates from Patrick Evan Salon demonstrated on herself how to trim our own hair.