Style & Fashion

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we all are sheltering in place, many of us are wondering if we should trim our own hair so a top stylist from a San Francisco hair salon shares her best tips.

RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

Pam Genio-Bates from Patrick Evan Salon demonstrated on herself how to trim our own hair.

Here are a few of her guidelines:
  • Clip any hair you don't want to cut out of the way

  • Cut less off than you think you should. You can always cut more off, but can't put it back on

  • Work in small sub-sections

  • Use the tip of your scissors to "point cut" into your bangs

  • Use sharp scissors

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionsan franciscohairbeautycoronavirusshelter in placegray haircovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News