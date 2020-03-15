Coronavirus Outbreak: Alaska Airlines employee at San Francisco airport tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Saturday.Alaska says that the employee felt sick and left work on Tuesday.Their positive test result came back Friday.The airline says the employee is now recovering and feeling better.Alaska is working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with this employee and says it has also thoroughly cleaned the areas where the agent worked and its employee breakroom.